Court dismisses car theft case against Naira Marley

Tajudeen Elias, a Chief Magistrate of Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island, on Tuesday dismissed the car theft case against Naira Marley and four others.

Justice Elias gave his ruling after receiving a letter of withdrawal of the case.

Naira Marley, his two brothers – Idris Fashola, 18, and Babatunde Fashola, 24 – and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were the defendants in the case. The singer was absent in court while his co-defendants were present at the ruling.

They were facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

The complainant, Adelekan Ademola had agreed to a settlement with the four defendants.

This was why the case was withdrawn and the defendants were discharged when the case came up on Tuesday.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

He said, “In view of the letter of withdrawal, the defendants are hereby discharged”.

Background

According to the police prosecutor, Edet Okoi, the three defendants committed the offence on December 15, at Eko Hotel Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the trio who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Adelekan Ademola.

He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up. They the three defendants were granted N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The police said the offences contravene Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.