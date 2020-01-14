Court dismisses car theft case against Naira Marley

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Tajudeen Elias, a Chief Magistrate of Tinubu Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos Island, on Tuesday dismissed the car theft case against Naira Marley and four others.

Justice Elias gave his ruling after receiving a letter of withdrawal of the case.

Naira Marley, his two brothers – Idris Fashola, 18, and Babatunde Fashola, 24 – and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22, were the defendants in the case. The singer was absent in court while his co-defendants were present at the ruling.

They were facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

The complainant, Adelekan Ademola had agreed to a settlement with the four defendants.

This was why the case was withdrawn and the defendants were discharged when the case came up on Tuesday.

Mr Elias struck out the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police from arresting Marley.

He said, “In view of the letter of withdrawal, the defendants are hereby discharged”.

Background

According to the police prosecutor, Edet Okoi, the three defendants committed the offence on December 15, at Eko Hotel Roundabout, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the trio who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Adelekan Ademola.

He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up. They the three defendants were granted N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The police said the offences contravene Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.