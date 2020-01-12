Naira Marley wins first major award at Soundcity MVP (Full list of winners)

Related News

Controversial musician, Naira Marley, clinched his first major Nigerian award at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards on Saturday.

His viral song ‘Soapy’ earned him the ‘Viewers’ Choice’ award.

‘Soapy’ is the singer’s most popular track and his sixth single of 2019. He dropped the track days after his release from prison.

The Marlian President beat Tiwa Savage (49-99), Chinko Ekun (Able God), Prince Kaybee (Banomoya), Shatta Wale (My Level), Burna Boy (On The Low), Rayvanny (Tetema), Zlatan (Zanku – Legwork) to the prize.

The award held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos.

It featured performances by Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Tekno, Joeboy, Fireboy and Tiwa Savage and some newbies.

The show began at 8 p.m. with a performance by songstress, GoodGirl LA.

Some of the winners of the night included Burna Boy, Prince Kaybee, Rema, Naira Marley, Joeboy, Fireboy, Davido etc. While, Joeboy, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz performed their hit songs as they thrilled the audience.

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, hosted the event.

Some Nigerians on social media were divided over Rema’s emergence as winner of ‘Best New Act’.

They took to their Twitter pages criticising the organisers and accusing them of being partial.

The critics argued that Fireboy deserved to win Best new MVP rather than Rema.

This is not the first time fans of both artistes would criticise award organisers

In 2019, the organisers of Headies award were also called out after Rema won the ‘Next rated award’ defeating Fireboy and Joeboy.

See the full list of winners at the Soundcity MVP Award and their category below.

Best New MVP

FireBoy DML (NG)

JoeBoy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG) – Winner

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

Best Collaboration

Blow My Mind – Davido (NG)

Daz How Star Do – Skibii (NG)

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee [SA] – Winner

Jama – DJ Mic Smith (GH)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy (NG)

Inama – Diamond PlatNumz (TZ)

Best Pop

Innos B (CG)

Nandy (TZ)

JoeBoy (NG) – Winner

Otile Brown (KE)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Teni (NG)

Mayorkun (NG)

Rayvanny (TZ)

Naira Marley (NG)

Best Hip Hop

BlaqBonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

KHALIGRAPH Jones (KE) – Winner

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Shinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

Best Duo

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq diamond (SA)

DopeNation (GH) – Winner

Ethic (KE)