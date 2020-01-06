Singer Orezi demands N100 million from Bolt over accident

Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi [photo Facebook]
Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen, better known by his stage name Orezi, has demanded N100 million from a ride-booking app, Bolt, after his involvement in a road accident that reportedly damaged his jaw a month ago.

The 33-year-old musician was headed for the Lagos airport to catch a flight to Delta State on December 6, when the incident occurred on the popular Third Mainland Bridge.

The singer explained on Instagram that he was rushing to meet up with a morning flight to Delta State for a performance. So, he boarded a Bolt cab at 5:30 a.m. He said he woke up to a crash on Third Mainland Bridge.

His lawyers, ‘Abimbola Fakeye Chambers’ are demanding that Bolt pays their client N100 million.

“The unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this letter and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense,” the letter partly read.

“Our client, therefore, demands the sum of 100 million Naira as damages for death scare, medical bills, downtime and lost income occasioned by the reckless and negligent acts of the bolt driver.

“You have 7 working days from the receipt of this letter to pay the stated sum of N100, 000,000.00 (One Hundred Million Naira) to our client, failing which we will institute the necessary court action to recover the sum.”

Bolt is yet to respond to the threat of the lawsuit.

Orezi began his music career in early 2009. He has worked with several producers, including Kiddominant, Del B and Dokta Frabz. His claim to fame is his 2012 hit titled ‘Rihanna’.

