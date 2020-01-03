Seun Kuti to perform at Coachella after eight years

Seun Kuti {Photo credit: OkayAfrica}
Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, is billed to perform at the 2020 American music festival, Coachella, eight years after he featured at the show.

Seun was the first Nigerian musician to perform at the highly-rated music festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly referred to as Coachella or the Coachella Festival) is an annual music and arts festival.

It is one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the world held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, U.S.

Seun Kuti, who is the only Nigerian on the list, will perform on April 11 and 18. He would perform alongside his late father’s Egypt ’80 band.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were Nigeria’s representatives at Coachella in 2019. Wizkid, who was billed to perform at the 2018 edition couldn’t make it down to the show.

An excited Seun shared the news on Instagram on Friday with a video of his performance at the big stage eight years ago.

“Coachella 2020 announced and we are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago!” he said.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, others nominated for Future Awards

While Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean emerged the headliners, other artistes that also made the list are 21 Savage, Koffee, Megan the Stallion, Denzel Curry, and Aya Nakamura.

