Naira Marley floats record label, signs four artistes

Naira Marley and his signees Fabian Blu, Zinoleesky and Moh Bad Photo courtesy Naira Marley
Naira Marley and his signees Fabian Blu, Zinoleesky and Moh Bad Photo courtesy Naira Marley

Controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has officially floated ‘Marlian Records’.

The singer has also signed four new artistes, Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack, and Fabian to his music imprint.

The ‘Marlian’ president presented the four artistes on stage for the first time during his show, ‘Marlians Fest’ which held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos on Monday.

During his first performance, he announced his new record label, Marlian Records. He said, “I want to use the platform to announce my new record label called Marlian Records and it’s for you all (points to his fans, the Marlians). Any of you that has talent can come through.”

After the announcement, he gave his new acts an opportunity to perform at the sold-out show.

He also hinted fans about his record label but made it official when he posted it on his social media handles on Thursday.

Interestingly, all four acts are not greenhorns in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Mohbad, an indigenous rapper, was the lead singer of Bankz Nation Entertainment. He was famous for his latest single ‘Jaabo’.

C Blvck and Naira Marley on the other hand recorded two songs together, ‘Ogologo” and ‘Tingbasa’.

Zinoleesky recently released a song titled ‘Joromi’ after the success of his well-accepted collaboration with Zlatan on a song titled ‘Money’.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley who failed to appear in court over an alleged car theft has reportedly opted for out-of-court settlement after being given a last chance to appear in court.

READ ALSO: Bank cashier jailed ten years for stealing depositors’ money

A Chief Magistrate judge, Tajudeen Elias, had given Naira Marley, till January 14, 2020, to appear in court, else a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

The singer and his co-defendants – Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22 – are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

Naira Marley came into the spotlight after he released ‘Issa Goal’ ft. Olamide and Lil Kesh in 2017. His controversial hit ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ released early 2019 however, earned him critical acclaim.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.