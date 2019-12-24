VIDEO: Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade settle supremacy rift on stage

Related News

The rivalry between Nigerian top artistes, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, appears to be over.

Both artistes who reportedly do not see eye to see reconciled during Tiwa’s concert ‘Everything Savage’ at Eko Conventional Centre, Lagos, on Monday night.

Tiwa made the first move by inviting Yemi to share the stage and spotlight with her to the delight of the audience.

Just before she called Yemi on stage, Tiwa said she aimed to go into 2020 on a clean state and as such felt it was necessary to lay to rest any perceived lingering enmity.

She described Yemi as a queen and acknowledged that there is nothing but love between them and she hopes the night proves this to everyone.

“I’m about to bring out Yemi Alade. We do this for the culture. It’s nothing but pure love and I’m glad she agreed to share the stage with me,” Tiwa said.

And the crowd went wild.

Yemi performed one of her 2018 hits, ‘Oh My Gosh’ and it was such a beautiful sight.

This wowed fans as they were screaming to see them in a peace performance on stage.

Yemi also performed an acapella version of her song, ‘Na Gode’ while Tiwa joined her onstage to perform her smash hit song, ‘Johnny’.

After their performance, Yemi thanked Tiwa for the invitation while the latter debunked speculations making the rounds that she had an age-long beef with ‘Johnny’ crooner.

Background

The duo had engaged in a heated war of words on social media in December 2018, after Yemi claimed some female artistes enlarge their buttocks in photos to deceive fans. Tiwa responded and shaded Yemi on social media.

Yemi also said that she might never do a music project with Tiwa Savage, because of the “troubles’’ from their fans.

In an interview with Ndani TV, Yemi said a collaboration might not attract positive reactions from the public.

Check out a clip from the epic moment below: