Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage nominated for Soundcity Awards

Soundcity MVP Awards Festival returns January 11, 2020, with Burna Boy, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Wizkid contending for the African artiste of the year title.

The organisers unveiled the nominees’ lists on Saturday.

In 2019, the organisers introduced the special recognitions and non-voting award presentations in multiple categories.

They include Special recognitions in Business Entrepreneurship, Sports, Fashion, Social Entrepreneurship/Digital Influence, Community/Socio-political development and Creative Arts.

The nominations list which was first announced across the Soundcity Radio Network with voting is now open to the public.

The Executive producer of the Soundcity MVPs, Tajuddeen Adepetu, says the show will be aired live across the continent on January 11 on the Soundcity TV channel DSTV 327 to an anticipated 25 million viewers across the continent.

The ceremony will also honour individuals and personalities in the areas of sports, entrepreneurship, creative arts, fashion, digital influence, and socio-political development, he added.

Check out the list of nominees for the year 2020 edition of Soundcity MVP below:

BEST NEW

Fireboy (NG)

Joeboy (NG)

Marioo (TZ)

Rema (NG)

Simmy (SA)

Wendy Shay (GH)

BEST COLLABORATION

Blow My Mind – Davido x Chris Brown (NG)

Daz How Star Do – Skiibii x Teni, Falz x DJ Neptune (NG)

Gugulethu – Prince Kaybee x Indlovukazi x Afro Brothers x Supto (SA)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x shaker (GH)

Killin Dem – Burna boy x Zlatan (NG)

Inama – Diamond Platinumz x Fally Ipupa (TZ)

BEST POP

Innos B (CNG)

Joeboy (NG)

Kizz Daniel (NG)

Mayorkun (NG)

Naira Marley (NG)

Nandy (TZ)

Otile Brown (KNY)

Teni (NG)

Rayvanny (TZ)

BEST HIPHOP

Blaqbonez (NG)

Falz (NG)

Khaligraph Jones (KE)

Kwesta (SA)

Medikal (GH)

Nyashinski (KE)

Sarkodie (GH)

Reminisce (NG)

Ricky Rick (SA)

Zakwe (SA)

BEST DUO/GROUP

Black Motion (SA)

Blaq Diamond (SA)

Dope Nation (GH)

Ethic (KE)

Show Dem Camp (NG)

Toofan (TG)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Cracker (NG)

Prince Kaybee (SA)

Jay Synth (NG)

Kel P (NG)

MOG (GH)

Ozedikus (NG)

Pheelz (NG)

Rexxie (NG)

S2Kizzy (TZ)

BEST DJ

DJ Crème de la Crème (KE)

DJ Kaywise (NG)

DJ Neptune (NG)

DJ Spinall (NG)

DJ Vyrusky (GH)

DJ Zinhle (SA)

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Cassper Nyovest

Davido

Diamond Platnumz

Kizz Daniel

Mr Eazi

Yemi Alade

Wizkid

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

49-99 – Tiwa Savage by Meji Alabi (NG)

Dangote – Burna Boy by Clarence Peters (NG)

Jericho – Simi x Patoranking by Adasa Cookey (NG)

Ngwa – Bassey Blk by Tebogo Malope (SA)

Ohema – Kuami Eugene by Rex (GH)

LISTENERS’ CHOICE

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking x Shaker (GH)

Kainama – Harmonize x Burna Boy (TZ)

Killin Dem – Burna Box x Zlatan (NG)

Kpo K3K3 – Stonebwoy x Medikal x Kelvynboy x Kwesi Arthur x Darkovibes (GH)

Oil & Gas – Olamide (NG)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

49-99 – Tiwa Savage (NG)

Able God – Chinko Ekun x Lil Kesh x Zlatan (NG)

Banomoya – DJ Kaybee x Busisiwa x TNS (SA)

My Level – Shatta Wale (GH)

On The Low – Burna Boy (NG)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

BEST FEMALE MVP

Betty G (ETH)

Daphne (CMR)

Nandy (TZ)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Teni (NG)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)

BEST MALE

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

King Promise (GH)

Sjava (SA)

Wizkid (NG)

Zlatan (NG)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Baby – Joeboy (NG)

Case – Teni (NG)

Dumebi – Rema (NG)

Fetch Your Life – Prince Kaybee x Msaki (SA)

Jama – DJ Micsmith x Patoranking, Shaker (GH)

Jealous – Fireboy (NG)

Killin Dem – Burna Boy x Zlatan (NG)

Malwhede – King Monada (SA)

Soapy – Naira Marley (NG)

Tetema – Rayvanny x Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Zanku (Legwork) – Zlatan (NG)

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy (NG)

Davido (NG)

Diamond Platnumz (TZ)

Shatta Wale (GH)

Sho Madjozi (SA)

Tiwa Savage (NG)

Wizkid (NG)

Yemi Alade (NG)