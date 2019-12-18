Naira Marley shows off earnings, luxury cars

Related News

A controversial musician, Naira Marley, has shown off his luxury cars and earnings amid new theft allegations levelled against him.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that the singer be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.

The prosecutor, Edet Okoi, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the three defendants (two of the musician’s brothers and his cousin) committed the offense on December 16, at Eko Hotel Roundabout, Lagos.

He said that the accused who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Adelekan Ademola.

Apparently unperturbed by the allegation, the father-of-four has shown off his fleet of cars and boasted about his weekly earnings on social media.

“I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off. #Alhamdulillah,” he tweeted.

Naira Marley also revealed that he made N60 million from Access Bank in one week.

The controversial singer performed at the recently held Access Bank-sponsored BAFEST held in Lagos.

“This week alone I collected 20m from Access Bank show 3 times = 60m,” he tweeted in response to a fan who asked how much he charges for a performance.

The ‘soapy’ crooner has also introduced a new dance ‘Tesumole’ which has caught on like fire wild-fire on social media.

Naira Marley is also being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

Justice Oweibo adjourned his trial to February 27 and 28, 2020.

His a co-defendant, Yad Isril, is said to still be at large

I don’t normally do this, I don’t like flexing on people that don’t have but y’all teaching me how to show off. #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/B9rLiyYlKW — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) December 17, 2019