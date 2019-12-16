Lai Mohammed graces ‘Fela’s Republic and Kalakuta Queens’ in musical concert life performance

Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed,
Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed. [PHOTO CREDIT: The ScoopNG]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday graced the “Fela’s Republic and The Kalakuta Queens’ musical concert and life performance in Lagos.

The musical performance and concert is a production of Bolanle Austen-Peters, showing at the Terra Kulture from December 14 to January 5, 2020, and it is performed twice daily at 3 p.m and 7 p.m.

Mrs Austen-Peters said the musical concert and life performance revisited the untold story of the Kalakuta Queens’ and the trials and tribulations they endured as they stood by Fela.

The musical chronicles Fela’s unconventional lifestyle and relationships with his Queens, while taking a deeper look at his personal and political perspective and motivations.

It also shows the cause of their repeated clashes with the government at all levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the concert had 30 casts with Laitan Adeniji playing Fela.

Some of the Fela songs like, Teacher Teacher, Suffering and Smiling, Shakara Olooje, ‘Beast of No Nation, Yellow Fever and Zombie, among others, were played after a short drama script introducing each song track.

(NAN)

