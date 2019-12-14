Police arrest Duncan Mighty over alleged N11m fraud

Related News

The police in Imo State on Saturday confirmed it arrested a popular Rivers State-born musician, Duncan Mighty, in the early hours of the day.

The police also debunked reports the musician was kidnapped.

They said he was arrested over an N11 million fraud allegation levelled against him by an “upcoming” artist in the state.

A friend of the musician and a manager of Popular Cubana Nightclub, known as ‘Cubana Chief Priest,’ had claimed in a post on his Instagram handle that unknown gunmen abducted the musician.

But, the police in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikeokwu Orlando, said the artiste was arrested following a case of fraud against him by ‘M2’.

The statement said M2 accused the musician of defrauding him of N11million.

The statement said Mr Duncan Mighty collected the money, “as a fee to manage the artiste and others from Imo State government under former Governor Rochas Okorocha.”

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist, M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with DUNCAN MIGHTY to manage, promote, arrange, collaborate with other top artists and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty.

“As a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA (N11,000,000) paid to him. However, since collecting the payment, he (accused) refused to fulfil his own part of the deal,” the spokesman wrote.

Mr Orlando said Mr Mighty had previously been arrested and “admitted to have collected the said sum.”

“Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. He was then released on bail on self recognisance.

“Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money, and since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.”

The spokesperson said the police were able to arrest him in the early hours of today.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a reaction from the embattled musician or his aide(s).