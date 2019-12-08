PHOTOS: Cardi B, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, others perform in Lagos

Related News

Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, performed in Lagos for the first time ever at the Livespot Festival which held at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos on Saturday night.

She performed alongside Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Patoranking, Joe Boy, Niniola and several other top Nigerian musicians.

During the electrifying performance which featured some of her hit tracks ‘Bodak Yellow’, ‘Bartier Cardi’, ‘ I Like It That’, ‘Girls Like You’, ‘Money’, ‘Press’, ‘Backing It Up’, ‘Be Careful’ among many others, the rapper donned Nigeria’s national colours.

Her hair and outfit were two shades of green and white.

The 27-year-old rapper also wore a custom made mono strap jumpsuit with fringe details and bejeweled finishing.

Speaking on Livespot X Festival, the Chief Creative Director, Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, had this to say,

“We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. However, we also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. The show will definitely have been incomplete without these music stars, and this is why we all had a great time at Live Spot Festival”.

Cardi B is expected to perform at the Livespot Festival in Accra, Ghana on Sunday night.

Check out fun photos from the event below: