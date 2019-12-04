Veteran singer, Chris Hanen of ‘Ozigizaga’ fame, is dead

Chris-Hanen-Ozigizaga

A veteran Nigerian singer, Chris Hanen, who was popular for his 1990 hit track, ‘Ozigizaga’ is dead.

The singer, whose real name is Christian Aghanenu, died on Wednesday after an illness. He was 60.

The chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tony Okoroji, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“I just received with shock the news of the passing on of the great Ozigizaga exponent, Chris Hanen. Chris was a very talented and committed musician who worked with me closely on several projects in our days at EMI,” Mr Okoroji wrote.

“Last year, Chris Hanen was at the funeral of Moses of Felyxx and Mozzyz fame. He was also at COSON House for the celebrated funeral of Rub-A-Dub Master, Ras Kimono. Chris was very humble and an easy-going person who will be terribly missed by all of us in the music industry who knew him. May the soul of Chris ‘Ozigizaga’ Hanen rest in peace.”

The soft-spoken singer shot into limelight after the release of his debut album ‘Turning Point’ in 1990.

But his fame and fortune began to dwindle, shortly after he dropped his sophomore album, ‘New Dawn’ in 1991.

He faded off the music scene subsequently and remained out of the public radar ever since.

At the peak of his career, he worked with the likes of Bright Chimezie, Tony Okoroji, Stella Monye, Onyeka Onwuenu, Chris Mba and many others.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Chris Hanen, who was popular for his 1989 hit track, Ozigizaga has died

He started out as a DJ and performed for famous Nigerian musicians.

In an interview published in 2005, the late singer was quoted as saying, “I started my apprenticeship by following musicians, playing for them and eventually I did my album, ‘Turning Point’ that contained the celebrated track Ozigizaga and that was the turning point of my life”.

Listen to the singer’s hit song ‘Ozigizaga’ below.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.