Burna Boy leads Apple’s 2019 top 10 streamed songs

burna-boy
Burna Boy

Afro-fusion artist, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has topped the 2019 list of Apple Music most streamed artists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the data, recently released by Apple Music, featured Artists in sub-Sahara Africa whose songs were streamed via the platform.

In the heavyweight list, Burna Boy had five songs leaving the other five top slots to other artists including Davido, Wizkid, Joeboy and Rema.

Burna Boy’s songs ‘On the low’, ‘Gbona’, ‘Dangote’ and ‘Anybody’ occupied top five alongside his heavy collaboration with Zlatan ‘Killin Dem’.

The Grammy-Nominated artist has had a stellar year, leading in every musical front culminating in his 2020 Grammy nomination in the World Music category alongside Angelique Kidjo.

READ ALSO: You’d have to kill me to stop me from South Africa – Burna Boy

The list also featured Joeboy’s ‘Baby’. The young artist has been on a steady rise since the release of this song. The Empawa artist just released his new album, ‘Love and Light’.

NAN reports that Rema was another young artist that made the list with his song, ‘Dumebi’. The catchy tune garnered air play in the first half of the year and shifted same enthusiasts to streaming platforms.

Wizkid, Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s collaboration, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ was the number one motivation song for black women around the world. This showed in its streaming numbers on Apple Music.

David ‘Davido’ Adeleke appeared twice on the list in two interesting collaborations.

The first, ‘Blow My Mind’ with Chris Brown and ‘One Ticket’ with Kizz Daniel. Both songs have remained fan favourite till date.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.