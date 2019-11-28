DJ Edu launches This is Africa radio show

Related News

London-based DJ Edu premiered his This is Africa, a weekly showcase of all-Africa musical talent, in Lagos Wednesday, ahead of the official launch on December 7 on the BBC World Service.

With new tunes from every corner of the continent, Edu will bring to the show the sounds of Africa and African talents to listeners around the world.

“I am so pleased to be launching this new show,” Edu said.

“It encapsulates everything I love about African music. It’s a brand new challenge that I’m really looking forward to, showcasing and sharing the great stories, music and culture coming out of young Africa with a new and existing audience.”

The show will feature Ten in Ten in which he presents 10 tracks from 10 different countries in 10 minutes and TIA Spotlight which focuses on new talent – introducing up and coming artists from a different country every week.

In TIA Classic, Edu will dip into Africa’s rich back catalogue for a track – with a story – that has a direct influence on a contemporary hit.

At the programme launch at a restaurant in the upscale Victoria Island, one of Uganda’s biggest export, Sheebah, shared the stage with Nigerian artists Simi and Joeboy. Afterwards, Edu sparred with DJ Xclusive as they belted out African tunes that had guests reeling with excitement.

“We’re so excited for Edu and our radio and video teams,” said Simon Pitts, BBC World Service Commissioning Editor.

“At a time when African artists are breaking through globally like never before, bringing talent from right across the continent each week will be a tremendous experience for the artists and the global audience of the World Service.”

Edu is a Kenyan-born, London-based DJ known for playing a variety of African genres, from Genge, soul and urban through to Coupe De Cale, Zouk, Lingala, Soukous, Afrobeats, and Egyptian hits among others.