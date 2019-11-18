Wizkid wins Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award

Wizkid’s collaboration with Beyonce on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ single has earned him the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.
The Soul Train Awards is an annual event, which honours the best soul, hip-hop, and R&B artistes.
The event held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, U.S.
Beyonce and her seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also bagged awards.
Blue Ivy won the award for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women.
She also gave a vocal performance on the song, which also features Guyanese singer, Saint Jhn.
See the full list of winners below:
Best New Artist
WINNER:Summer Walker
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Nicole Bus
Pink Sweat$
YK Osiris
Rhythm & Bars Award
WINNER:Cardi B, “Money”
21 Savage feat J. Cole, “A Lot”
DaBaby, “Suge”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Meek Mill feat. Drake, “Going Bad”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, “Cash Shit”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
WINNER: H.E.R.
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
WINNER: Khalid
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
Tank
Album/Mixtape of the Year
WINNER: Cuz I Love You, Lizzo (WINNER)
Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
Indigo, Chris Brown
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Free Spirit, Khalid
Song of the Year
WINNER: “No Guidance,” Chris Brown feat. Drake
“Before I Let Go,” Beyoncé
“Shot Clock,” Ella Mai
“Talk,” Khalid
“Juice,” Lizzo
“Girls Need Love (Remix),” Summer Walker feat. Drake
Video of the Year
WINNER: Lizzo, “Juice”
Alicia Key, “Raise A Man”
Beyoncé, “Spirit”
Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”
Khalid, “Better”
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award
WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
“Hard Place,” written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
“Juice,” written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
“Make It Better,” written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
“No Guidance,” written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
“Talk,” written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)
Soul Train Certified Award
WINNER: Trevor Jackson
Ciara
Daniel Caesar
Fantasia
india.arie
Kelly Rowland
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: Kirk Franklin
Bebe Winans
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tori Kelly
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Beyoncé, “Spirit”
Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, “Easy (Remix)”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Normani, “Motivation”
Teyana Taylor, “WTP”
Best Collaboration Performance
WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, “Shea Butter Baby”
Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, “Brown Skin Girl”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
PJ Morton & JOJO, “Say So”
Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, “Purple Emoji”