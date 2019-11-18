Wizkid wins Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award

Related News

Wizkid’s collaboration with Beyonce on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ single has earned him the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

The Soul Train Awards is an annual event, which honours the best soul, hip-hop, and R&B artistes.

The event held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, U.S.

Beyonce and her seven-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also bagged awards.

Blue Ivy won the award for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women.

She also gave a vocal performance on the song, which also features Guyanese singer, Saint Jhn.

See the full list of winners below:

Best New Artist

WINNER:Summer Walker

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

YK Osiris

Rhythm & Bars Award

WINNER:Cardi B, “Money”

21 Savage feat J. Cole, “A Lot”

DaBaby, “Suge”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Meek Mill feat. Drake, “Going Bad”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, “Cash Shit”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

WINNER: H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

WINNER: Khalid

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Tank

Album/Mixtape of the Year

WINNER: Cuz I Love You, Lizzo (WINNER)

Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox

Indigo, Chris Brown

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Free Spirit, Khalid

Song of the Year

WINNER: “No Guidance,” Chris Brown feat. Drake

“Before I Let Go,” Beyoncé

“Shot Clock,” Ella Mai

“Talk,” Khalid

“Juice,” Lizzo

“Girls Need Love (Remix),” Summer Walker feat. Drake

Video of the Year

WINNER: Lizzo, “Juice”

Alicia Key, “Raise A Man”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Childish Gambino, “Feels Like Summer”

Khalid, “Better”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

WINNER: “Brown Skin Girl,” written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)

“Hard Place,” written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

“Juice,” written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

“Make It Better,” written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)

“No Guidance,” written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)

“Talk,” written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

Soul Train Certified Award

WINNER: Trevor Jackson

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

india.arie

Kelly Rowland

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: Kirk Franklin

Bebe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Beyoncé, “Spirit”

Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, “Easy (Remix)”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Normani, “Motivation”

Teyana Taylor, “WTP”

Best Collaboration Performance

WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, “Shea Butter Baby”

Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, “Brown Skin Girl”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

PJ Morton & JOJO, “Say So”

Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, “Purple Emoji”