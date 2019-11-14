Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Pasuma, Awilo others to perform at AFRIMA Award

Related News

Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, Pasuma Wonder, and Awilo Longomba will join over 30 music acts across Africa billed to perform at the AFRIMA music village in Lagos.

The AFRIMA music village performance is one of the lined-up activities to herald the music and cultural-exchange festival.

Scheduled to hold on November 21 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, other Nigerian music acts scheduled to perform at the music village are 2baba, Teni the Entertainer, Ycee, Wonder, Rudeboy, Saheed Osupa, Small Doctor, Skiibi, Niniola, Falz, DJ Spinall, and Mr. P.

Also performing is Sauti Sol from Kenya, Rayvanny from Tanzania, Daphne from Cameroon; Anna Jone from Angola, Toofan from Togo, Aminux from Morocco, and Kanvee Adams from Liberia.

The event is billed to be the convergence of top music stars from across the five African regions, African artistes in the diaspora, past AFRIMA winners, as well as past and present nominees of AFRIMA.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Project Lead and Head of Media, AFRIMA, Sola Dada, said, “It is no doubt this year’s AFRIMA Music Village attendees will leave with utmost fulfilment. The decision by the International Committee of AFRIMA to change the venue and take the concert closer to the grassroots in Agege Stadium, Agege Lagos where die-hard and loyal music lovers are, is to avail them the opportunity to experience their favorite African stars perform live on stage.

“From its inception, the concert has catered to its audience creating an experience that stays with them for a long time.The previous edition in Ghana at the 100,000-capacity Independence Square in Accra left the crowd yearning for more and the sixth edition will surely surpass previous ones,” he added.

The AFRIMA Music Village would be followed by the AFRIMA roundtable business summit on November 23 while the Music Awards ceremony takes place next.

The 6th AFRIMA Music Village will be broadcast live on DSTV channel 198, GOTV channel 29, Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raypower FM Network, amongst over 84 stations across the world.

The top contenders

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa and Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist.

Others are Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans’ Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown’.

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan’.