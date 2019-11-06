Copyright Infringement: Danny Young, Tiwa Savage discuss out-of-court settlement

Danny Young and Tiwa Savage
Danny Young and Tiwa Savage

The hearing of the lawsuit by a musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against Tiwa Savage, for alleged copyright infringement held at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

At the resumed hearing, Danny Young’s lawyer, Justin Ige, informed the court that the respondents (Tiwa Savage & Mavin Records) have reached out to his client and have requested that the case be settled out of court.

Mr Ige informed Justice Mohammed Liman that talks have begun between parties.

He also said he would love a short adjournment to enable them to update the court on the progress made out of court.

The lawyer to the respondents, however, told the court that a longer date is preferable to ensure that all parties have significant progress to report to the court.

Justice Liman then adjourned the matter to December 3 for update on the out of court settlement.

In the suit filed in February, Danny Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Tiwa.

He said Tiwa allegedly unlawfully copied his (Danny Young’s) 2009 single, Oju Tiwon, in her (Tiwa’s) 2018 single titled, ‘One’.

Also joined in the suit is her former record label, Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy.

Danny Young had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that Tiwa and her team have refused to react to the allegation.

He also said they have not communicated with his team so they could not explore the option of settling out of court or through arbitration.

He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action and demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work in her single titled ‘ONE’.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.