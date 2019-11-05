Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, others nominated for Future Awards

Related News

Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, and Timini Egbuson have been nominated for the 14th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) in different categories.

The central working committee (CWC) of the awards, released the nominees’ list covering 21 categories on Sunday.

The main event is billed to hold on November 24 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The 2019 edition themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, would honour the nominees as representing outstanding young talents, innovators, entrepreneurs, and community advocates who are breaking boundaries in various industries.

The Future Awards Africa has championed over 2,000 trailblazers between 18 – 31 years across the continent.

They include Tara Fela-Durotoye, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia, Samson Itodo, Mark Angel, Bisola Borha, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Bayo Omoboriowo, Ikechukwu Oviawe, and many more.

Check out the full list of nominees below

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Timini Egbuson (32)\

Bimbo Ademoye (28)

Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30)

Sharon Ooja (28)

Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26)

Moshood Fattah (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Emmanuel Maduka (24)

Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25)

Uka Eje (29)

Divine-Love Akam (24)

Rotimi Olawale (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Hamzat Lawal (32)

Bright Jaja (29)

Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27)

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30)

Funke Adeoye (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL and APPLIED)

Arinze Stanley (26)

Ken Nwadiogbu (25)

Dipo Doherty (28)

Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22)

Olabanke Subair (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION (Open to public voting)

Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27)

Yetunde Fadeyi (27)

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25)

Tony Joy (27)

Akpobi Elvis (31)

Isaac Success (28)

Stephen Teru (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING

Kayode Kasum (28)

Dare Olaitan (28)

Chinney Love Eze (31)

Rahama Sadau (26)

Uche Odoh (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi (32)

Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30)

anaire Aderemi (20)

Oyinkan Braithwaite (31)

Otosirieze Obi-Young (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA

Peace Itimi (24)

Paul Alasiri (27)

Edirin Edewor (28)

Samuel Ajiboye (28)

Tosin Olaseinde (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Teniola Apata (26)

Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28)

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29)

John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29)

Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Bukky Akomolafe (31)

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28)

Yinka Iyinolakan (30)

Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27)

Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL and AUDIO)

Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27)

Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31)

Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30)\

Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21)

Sandra Ezekwesili (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (28)\

Ibijoke Faborede (31)

Moses Onalapo (29)

Dr Achama Eluwa (31)

Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SPORTS

Al-farouq Aminu (29)

Georgia Oboh (18)

Eseoghene Oguma (21)

Samuel Chukwueze (23)

Israel Adesanya (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR EDUCATION

Olaseni Cole (32)\

Omozino Eguh (28)

Eyitayo Ogunmola (31)

Seyi Oluyole (27)

Farida Kabir (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32)

Zang Luka Bot (28)

Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28)

Timothy Adeleye (25)

Funfere Koroye (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Andrea Iyamah (26)

Derin Fabikun (29)\

Tuboboreni Sandrah (28)

Osemwengie Victor Odion (31)

Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Adekunle Hassan (31)

Obi Ozor (30)

Chika Madubuko (30)

Olawale Ayilara (31)

Tiwalola Olanubi (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Aisha Salaudeen (25)

Joey Akan (28)

Ayodeji Rotinwa (29)

Shola Lawal (25)

Kiki Mordi (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Adah Clarence (30)

Yemi Ajala (31)

Praise Nnemeka (21)

Stephen Tayo (25)

Tolani Alli (27)

The chief operating officer of The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, emphasised the importance of recognizing extraordinary young Nigerians in the leadership space and expressed her excitement following the announcement the new nominees.

“We are excited to present this list of nominees which were meticulously selected. At TFAA, we recognize and acknowledge young people’s talent and innovations, so introducing the nominees for the class of 2019 serves to remind those that celebrate them that the world is watching and whatever you do is worth doing well,” she said.