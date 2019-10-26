Davido signs Lil Frosh to DMW record

Related News

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has signed a new artist, Lil frosh, to his DMW record label.

The name DMW came into existence after Davido officially announced his break from HKN.

He announced the signing through his official twitter page late on Friday.

WELCOME LIL FROSH TO DMW/AMW/30BG !!!!! LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/WUosSO9j8D — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 25, 2019

The newly signed artist, Lil Frosh, recently released his latest single titled Davido.