Wizkid,2baba, others hit Dubai with One Africa Music Fest

2face and Wizkid (PHOTO: pmnewsnigeria.com)
2face and Wizkid (PHOTO: pmnewsnigeria.com)

Nigerian international music superstars Wizkid and Tuface Idibia, popularly called 2baba, alongside other African artistes, are set to hit Dubai with the best of Afro-music at One Africa Music Fest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the music fiesta is slated to hold on November 15 at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.

Other stars listed to perform at the show include ace singer Tiwa Savage,Tekno, Burna Boy, Zlatan, Kcee and fast-rising female singer Teni.

The artistes mix include Tanzanian singers, Vanessa Mdee and Diamond Platnumz; Souhila Lachhab from Algeria; Ugandan singer, Eddy Kenz; and Nhatty Man and LiJ Michael, both from Ethiopia.

Nigerian sensational singer and actor, Banky-W will host the event, with Zimbabwean ace singer Jah Prayzah and Rwandan singer/songwriter Benjamin Mugisha, popularly known by his stage name, ‘The Ben’, expected to also perform.

The event is organised by payment processing company, Interswitch, Air Peace, and GTB, among other sponsors.

According to the organisers, the One Africa Music Fest, now its second edition, is a platform to showcase Africa’s best and brightest talents to position the continent within the entertainment industry on a global level.

The event is meant to promote African music, create awareness, stimulate demand, develop audiences and promote sustainability for African music globally.

It is also aimed at securing collaborations between African music artists, businesses and communities, among other social connections.

(NAN)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.