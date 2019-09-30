Majek Fashek’s son, Randy, takes over dad’s welfare, sets up GoFundMe

Related News

Randy, the first child of legendary Nigerian reggae musician, Majek Fashek, has set up a GoFundMe account and announced that he has taken over his dad’s welfare.

He revealed this in a YouTube video on Sunday.

Randy is the first of three children born to Majek and his ex-wife, Rita. The latter is based in the U.S.

Randy, who is based in Brooklyn, U.S., also asked fans and well-wishers to disregard any account numbers being put out in the public for donations towards his dad’s medical bills.

He also noted that numerous fake GoFundMe accounts and fundraiser accounts have been set up on his dad’s behalf.

Randy said the family has decided to “Protect Majek’s confidentiality at this crucial stage in his life by keeping him away from all media sources and focusing on his treatment and recovery”.

The GoFundMe account goal is set at $30,000 (about N11 million).

Randy set up the GoFundMe on Saturday and as at press time on Monday, only $90 had been raised.

Although he failed to disclose the nature of his dad’s ill health, he noted that he was responding to treatment.

He said, “Hello ladies and gentlemen, my name is Randy Fashek and I am the firstborn of Majek Fashek. In an effort to help my dad in his current situation I have set up a Gofundme in which Majek’s supporters can have the opportunity to help.

“Thanks to the many amazing supporters, fans, friends, and loved ones for their generous and abundant support and prayers for my dad. Because of your prayers, and through God’s blessings, I am happy to share that my father is not only alive but doing better.

“Your love and support has not only deeply touched my father but has given him strength during this illness. For that, he and the family would like to extend our the sincerest gratitude to everyone and say thank you to everyone who has helped him at this point.

“Please note that the account below and this Gofundme will be the only legitimate account for Majek Fashek. Your support and donations here will be used in helping him get well.”

It is however uncertain if he has moved his dad from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England, where he was receiving treatment, to the U.S. where he (Randy) is based.

About two weeks ago, Majek’s manager, Uzoma Omenka, told PREMIUM TIMES that billionaire businessman Femi Otedola had taken up the medical expenses of ailing veteran Reggae musician.

When this newspaper contacted Mr Omenka to confirm the true state of things, he said, “Majek remains and still remains my artist.”

He also declined to share any other information.

The 56-year-old singer arrived in the UK a few weeks ago after his condition became critical.

In 2015, it was revealed that Majek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help at the time, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja.

As one of Nigeria’s surviving Reggae music legend, Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, ‘Send down the Rain.’

The singer also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.