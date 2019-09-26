Veteran musician, ‘Mad Melon’ of ‘Danfo Drivers’ fame, is dead

Related News

Oghenemaro Emeofa, popularly known as Mad Melon, the one half of veteran Nigerian music duo, Danfo Drivers, has died.

His management broke the news in a statement on Thursday morning.

“The Management of Mad Melon and Mountain Black aka Danfo Driver wishes to announce to the general public the passing on to glory of Oghenemaro Henry Azubuike Emeofa aka Mad Melon which sad event took place last night.

“A mighty Iroko and a true legend has fallen. May God grant his family, groupmate (Mountain Black) well-wishers and friends the fortitude to bear the loss. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen, “The statement read.

The musician was said to be battling an undisclosed ailment before he passed on Wednesday night at Tolu Medical Centre Hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos.

Daddy Showkey also reacted to the news on Instagram on Thursday morning saying, “’If dem de tell people, make dem dey hear”.

His contemporary, Nicodemus, also lamented the singer’s death on Facebook.

He wrote, “I just concluded arrangements with Danfo Drivers for my forthcoming event #BookOfNicodemus only to receive news about the death of Mad Melon this morning. What is life?”

Humble beginnings

The duo drove a commercial bus to make ends meet until they were discovered by Cornerstone Music in early 2003.

From being a ‘Danfo’ bus driver that plied the Ojo Road and Mile 2 route, they rose to become one of Nigeria’s best music duo and international stars to come out of Ajegunle.

Their hit ‘I Am a Danfo Driver, was chosen alongside 2baba’s ‘African Queen’ as the soundtracks in the Hollywood movie, Phat Girlz.

They then made history as the first Nigerian artistes to have their track used as a soundtrack in a Hollywood movie.

The duo later released a sophomore album titled “Danfo Travel: Success Story” in 2005.

Advertisement

One of the hit songs on the album, “Kpolongo” earned them their first European tour in October 2006.

They performed in Athens, Sweden, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and several other countries.

The last made news headlines in June 2018 when they accused producer and artiste, Tekno, of sampling one of their songs without permission.