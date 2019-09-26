DJ Cuppy rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

Dj Cuppy rung the opening bell at the Newyork Stock Exchange on Tuesday Photo Dj Cuppy
Dj Cuppy rung the opening bell at the Newyork Stock Exchange on Tuesday Photo Dj Cuppy

Florence Otedola, popularly called DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday.

Ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a honour typically given to business bigwigs and CEOs, but every now and then celebrities take the center stage.

DJ Cuppy, who is one of Nigeria’s leading Disc Jockeys, is the first Nigerian entertainer to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The NYSE is by far the world’s largest stock exchange by market capitalization of its listed companies at US$30.1 trillion as of February 2018.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner was granted the honour to ring the NYSE opening bell in the company of the vice-president, NYSE listings, Chris Taylor.

DJ Cuppy, 26, was clad in a pink trouser suit and was applauded by the audience on the exchange floor immediately she hit the bell.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner who once worked with American Hip Hop star, Jay Z, at Roc Nation, has enjoyed a meteoric career since she debuted on the scene in 2013.

In 2014, Cuppy released her first compilation, House of Cuppy, which saw her pioneer a fresh new sound she dubbed “Neo-Afrobeats” -an electric blend of Tropical House and Afrobeats music.

The compilation was launched successfully in London, New York and Lagos, and the following year was succeeded by an 8-country tour, Cuppy Takes Africa, now a TV show on FOX.

Her recent single ‘Gelato’, which featured Zlatan Ibile, claimed the number three spot on the Apple Music chart on the first day of release.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.