As Don Jazzy marks one year of not smoking; Davido plans quitting

Nigerian record producer and entrepreneur, Michael Ajereh, a.k.a Don Jazzy, is celebrating one year of quitting smoking cigarettes.

The Mavin record boss who quit smoking last year after indulging in the habit for years, took to his Twitter handle @DONJAZZY to announce that he has kept to his promise.

“Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me please,” he tweeted.

Responding to a fan who asked how he was able to quit smoking, said he was determined to quit the habit.

“I just stopped like that o. Cold turkey. Tho I started overeating sha. After like two months you will be alright.”

The post has already generated more than 21,000 likes and three thousand retweets.

Following Don Jazzy’s decisions, Nigerian Superstar, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, has also pledged to quit smoking soon.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page after he arrived at the city of Los Angeles, California in the USA.

Davido posted a short video of himself holding a pack of Malboro cigarettes with the caption, ‘Quitting soon’.

The superstar took this decision after the award-winning producer Michael Collins a.k.a Don Jazzy celebrates one year of quitting smoking with excitement.

Davido is one of the famous Nigerian celebrities who hardly hide the fact that he smokes.

But after his engagement with Chioma Avril Rowland, which wedding ceremony is coming up 2020, Davido has changed some of his lifestyles.

(NAN)