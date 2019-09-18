Femi Otedola foots Majek Fashek’s hospital bills

Related News

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has taken up the medical expenses of ailing veteran Reggae musician, Majek Fashek.

Majek’s manager, Uzoma Omenka, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Omenka said the businessman has decided to foot all the medical bills for the reggae music icon who has been admitted at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England.

Earlier in the year, the business tycoon offered to foot the medical bills of Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles’ coach and veteran Nigerian media personality, Sadiq Daba.

“We really appreciate him for coming through and taking care of the hospital bills. It is a huge relief and we are grateful. We however still need more support from well-meaning Nigerians to take care of other expenses,” he said.

He also said they currently require thousands of pounds to cater to the legendary musician’s feeding, transportation, and other expenses.

“Majek is not dead; he is very sick and we are stranded and we need funds urgently,” his manager lamented.

Omenka refused to reveal the nature of Majek’s ailment but said since they arrived in London he has expended so much on the singer’s upkeep, daily feeding, and transportation.

This latest development comes days after Majek’s manager debunked that the singer had died.

The 56-year-old singer arrived in the UK a week ago after his condition became critical.

In 2015, it was revealed that Majek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After admitting that he needed help at the time, he was admitted into a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja.

As one of Nigeria’s surviving Reggae music legend, Majek attracted international attention in 1987, with his self-penned tune, ‘Send Down The Rain.’

The singer also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.