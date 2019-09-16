Davido performs with Chris Brown at Barclays Centre

Hot on the heels of their recent hit single, ‘Blow My Mind’, Davido joined Chris Brown at the latter’s ‘IndiGOAT’ tour at Barclays Centre on Saturday.

Both artistes shared the videos of their performance on Instagram.

Breezy, as Chris Brown is popularly called, brought Davido on stage to perform some of his hit songs including ‘Fall’ and ‘If’ before rounding it up with their joint effort, ‘Blow My Mind’.

Chris Brown’s concert which began in June has been headlined by music stars like Tory Lanez and Yella Beezy and more.

Davido is also the only Nigerian on the tour.

Chris Brown is expected to wrap up the tour in Anaheim, California on October 19.

In a recent chat with Apple’s Beats 1 Ebro Darden, Davido spoke about how he met Chris Brown and how their collaboration came into being.

He said, “We have a mutual friend actually, Hoodie. I spoke to Chris in December last year on facetime for a minute. But then, we didn’t link. My friend (Hoodie) would tell me that he links this record I did last year (Assurance)…

“So I come back to LA and I’m recording the album and I’m making this record (Blow My Mind) – shout-out to Shizzi and Wurld, they produced and co-wrote it too. I sent the record to the Hoodie and then I was on a flight for 12 hours to Italy. And when I landed in Italy, the verse was in my email. I have not spoken to Chris a day in my life. I only spoke to him once…

“Then he came for the tycoon fest in Atlanta… I just got to the hotel and they say, ‘Oh yeah, this is your key, Chris got you a room right by his…’ I spent three days in Atlanta with Chris, it was crazy, I lost my phone, and you know how that goes… And then he (Chris) was like, ‘Yo, let’s go to LA to shoot the video.”

Davido’s third album titled ‘A Good Time’ will be released in October.

The singer has also hinted that he is working on a joint album with Chris Brown.

