Yemi Alade signs licensing deal with Universal Music

Nigerian music star, Yemi Alade, has signed a licensing deal with Universal Music Africa and Universal Music France.

Music licensing is the commercial use of copyrighted music through an agreement called a music license.

Music licensing agreements guarantee that a song’s copyright holders are paid for the use of their music in media like movies, tv shows, and films

The Afro-pop diva and her manager, Taiye Aliyu, broke the news in a statement released on Tuesday.

Under the multi-year agreement, Universal Music Africa (UMA) will serve as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for the artiste and her label, Effyzzie Music Group.

Universal Music France (UMF) will serve as the international roll-out partner for the project.

Yemi Alade’s management noted that the agreement, effective immediately, shows UMG’s will to strengthen its position in this part of the world through UMA, and builds upon the enormous success the artist has achieved with her label, Effyzzie Music Group.

In making the announcement, Moussa Soumbounou, MD of Universal Music Africa, described Yemi Alade as “one of the few artists in the history of African urban pop music to reach such a high level of notoriety.”

He said, “We at Universal Music Africa are all huge fans of Yemi Alade and her music and with what she has already accomplished with Effyzzie Music Group, we believe that our new partnership will only further elevate her superstar status globally. We are excited and proud to support her in this new phase of her career and help her reach even greater heights.”

Chairman and CEO of Universal Music France, Olivier Nusse, also said Yemi Alade’s talent and impact on African and even world pop music are undeniable.

“It is with great humility but even more ambition that we will support his project, with the help of the other subsidiaries. Africa is more present than ever on the world music scene, and Universal Music Group through such a partnership, confirms its ambitions, but also its leadership.”

Effyzzie Music Group founder also expressed his delight about working in partnership with the Universal Music Group.

It has been a solid year for Yemi Alade who became the first female African act to have one million YouTube subscribers.

She also released her fourth studio album, Woman of Steel, a few weeks ago. This came after she featured on Beyonce’s album, The Lion King: The Gift.

She shot into limelight after winning the inaugural Peak Talent Show in 2009. The experience completely transformed her life and boosted her career.