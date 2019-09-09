K1 denies new marriage claims

Related News

Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called K1 De Ultimate, has debunked the claims of marrying one Nigerian socialite, Aramide Adenle.

The fuji star made this known in a statement released by his spokesperson Kunle Rasheed.

The statement reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds that King of Fuji music, K1 De Ultimate had married a new wife.

“The peddlers of this story also stated that he already has a daughter with the same woman and recently spent 15 million naira to host a party for her.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that marriage is a holy rite ordained by God.

“A man of K1’s calibre and accomplishments cannot be one to enter into such union without the knowledge of his family and friends which indeed include top media practitioners.

“We find it repulsive that K1’s name can be dragged into one fictional marriage story without any attempt to confirm the veracity or otherwise of such a story.

“We wish to inform friends, family, fans and the general public that indeed K1 performed at the mentioned ceremony because he was contracted to play at the Ibadan party.

“How that translated into his marriage ceremony is one that we are yet to understand.

” All K1 did at the event was to deliver a 100 per cent A-class performance the K1 brand is known for and nothing more.

“Indeed, the universal standard practice in journalism demands proper and adequate confirmation of stories before rushing to press,” it stated.

The singer who reportedly has 38 children from different women also dispelled rumours of spending N15 million to host a party for her.

As a fuji musician, K1 is widely known to have influenced the mixture of the genre to the sounds of keyboards, saxophones and guitars, thus making the genre a danceable tune that appeals to all age groups irrespective of tribe and background.

He won several local musical competitions. In 1975, he became a member of Ayinde Barrister’s band, the ‘Supreme Fuji Commanders ‘.

In 1979, K1 De Ultimate released his first solo album titled ‘Abode Mecca’ and in 1984 his most successful album Talazo 84 was released.

The artist has received a lot of music awards including FAME Musician of the Year, Best Fuji Artiste at the Nigerian Music Awards, Best African Artiste at the WOMAD Festival in Reading 1996 and The ‘Headies Hall Of Fame’ award in 2013.

In 2001, he was granted the title “Olu Omo” (golden child) by the king of Lagos, King Adeyinka Oyekan II.

K1 has recorded over 50 fuji albums including some international releases. His albums include Vivid Imagination, Ara-EdideIlekun, MedleyIjebu, MedleySun – SunCanada 98 Part 2, The UltimateFuji Collections Series Rhythm.

(NAN)