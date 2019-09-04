Xenophobia: Burna Boy slams rapper AKA, vows never to visit South Africa

Related News

Afro-fusion sensation, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has threatened to ‘deal’ with South African rapper, AKA, if they ever meet.

He also cautioned his colleague, MI Abaga, not to align with AKA.

Burna Boy took over his Twitter account, which has been handled by his management for the last three months, to speak about the raging xenophobic attacks on Tuesday.

Burna Boy tweeted, “ @MI_Abaga its F*ck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s F*ck you too. I respect you too much, please don’t throw my respect out the window because I swear you will fly out with it.”

“@akaworldwide I knew you were retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad. Next time I see you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.”

In response, MI also condemned the xenophobic attacks.

“I love you and respect you too bro!! Today is such a sad day and it hurts.. somehow I hope we can come out of this with your dream of ‘one africa’ still alive!!! #SayNoToXenophobicAttacks,” MI wrote.

During his Twitter outbursts, Burna Boy revealed that he experienced xenophobic attacks in 2017 and has decided to never visit South Africa until “the government resolves the situation and unites Africa.”

The 28-year-old singer further warned Nigerians in South Africa to protect and defend themselves with all they have.

“This goes against everything I stand for, but at what point do we take action? I understand that years of oppression has confused South Africans to the point where they see the people who came to their defense during their oppression as their enemies and then worship their oppressors.

“Lemme also say that there are some South Africans who are Amazing, Progressive AFRICAN people and I will forever love them like I love myself. But they are not many at all.

“And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any violence or anything but please protect and defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. Management will now take back control of Burna Boy’s Social media. God bless AFRICA.”

AKA’s Tweets

During the Twitter exchanges, AKA shared screenshots of hate messages he received from Nigerian accounts, after a football tweet he posted in July resurfaced in a conversation about xenophobia.

South Africa lost to Nigeria in the recent AFCON quarterfinal match. The rapper (AKA) reacted in disappointment, especially since his country lost to its continental arch-rival.

The tweets which were posted in July resurfaced on Tuesday.

Taken into the context of the current xenophobic tensions between the two countries, some Nigerians felt that AKA was expressing his perceived disdain for Nigeria.

AKA was also told to never set foot in Nigeria again, following the outburst of xenophobic attacks that have placed Africa’s two largest e at odds with each other.

AKA, in response, nonchalantly disregarded the threats and called for unity in the continent.

Meanwhile, other Nigerian celebrities, Wizkid, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji have condemned the xenophobic attacks and called for peace.

The Nigerian government has cautioned its citizens against retaliatory attacks after some South African businesses were attacked in Lagos, Ibadan, and Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.