Xenophobia: Tiwa Savage boycotts show in South Africa

Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has announced the cancellation of her upcoming show which was billed to hold on September 21 in South Africa.

The popstar, who was scheduled to perform at DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this,” Tiwa tweeted.

The singer was the only Nigerian artiste billed to perform at the two-day concert which was dominated by South African musicians like Cassper Nyovest and Dj Kent

Tiwa’s announcement did not go down well with some South Africans who challenged her on Twitter.

They said she had no fans in their country.

To this, Tiwa said, “But yet I was booked to perform at the festival. This is a serious issue were NO ONE wins when blood is shed whether old videos or not. Issue needs to be resolved. We Africans (including South Africans) need each other.

"I'm not in support of drug dealing nor am I in support of killing. The solution to fighting drug crime is not killing my dear brother. Killing anyone that is African are my people whether they are Nigerians or not.

” I’m not in support of drug dealing nor am I in support of killing. The solution to fighting drug crime is not killing my dear brother.

The xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other nationals in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other cities have left several people dead and businesses and private properties burnt.

South African authorities say they are responding promptly to curb the violence. More than 70 persons have been reportedly taken into custody since Monday.

Nigerians have expressed outrage about the attacks, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive punitive measures against South Africa.

The president sent an envoy to South Africa on Tuesday for an on-the-ground assessment of the situation.

On Tuesday, some Nigerians attacked South African businesses in Lagos and other Nigerian cities in retaliation to the xenophobic attacks.

The Nigerian government has, however, cautioned its citizens to stop such attacks.

