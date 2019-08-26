AFRIMA: Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C, Tamer Hosny top nominees

Related News

African music stars, Davido, Burna Boy, Nasty C, and Tamer Hosny have topped the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Continental Nominees’ List released on Sunday.

The nominees’ list comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories were unveiled in Lagos.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa and Producer of the Year in Africa, Best African Rapper/Lyricist.

Others are Best African Collaboration, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip-Hop, Songwriter of the Year in Africa and Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul.

Following closely is Davido with six nominations which include; Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans’ Favourite, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown’.

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan’.

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, and Songwriter of the Year in Africa.

The AFRIMA Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall.

Other coveted categories such as ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the AFRIMA Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz who bagged four nominations (Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop and Best African Dance or Choreography category).

Tamer Hosny

South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee clinched five spots (Artiste of the Year in Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Producer of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro, and Best African Collaboration with ‘Banomoya’ featuring Busiswa & TNS.

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance, has also been posthumously nominated in the Best Male Artiste in Central Africa and Best African Dance or Choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window.

Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commences on September 1 on the AFRIMA voting platform.

Voting closes at midnight CAT on November 22.

The main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days with packed activities.

The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.