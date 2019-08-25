Related News

Mavin record’s signee, Rema, made Barack Obama’s 2019 Sure Playlist with his song, ‘Iron Man’.

The former U.S. President shared the list on his twitter handle @BarackObama on Saturday.

He shared a list of 44 songs he and his wife, Michelle, were bopping to this summer and Rema was number 42.

Obama did not only pay homage to some new artists, but he also threw it back to some classics with Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Rolling Stones’ “Happy.”

Other international stars on the playlist include Drake, who occupies No 1, Jay Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Frank Sinatra, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Robin Thicke amongst others.

Rema, who was signed to Mavin Record’s in March is the only Nigerian musician who made the cut. His song occupies the 42nd position on the coveted list.

The 18-year-old emerging artist, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, was discovered by D’Prince, who is Don Jazzy’s biological brother.

Don Jazzy said Rema’s sound is unique and tilted towards Afrobeat, Trap, and Alternative music.

Advertisement

In June Rema also made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music with songs off his eponymous Extended Play (EP), ‘Rema’.

The songs are ‘Boulevard’, ‘American Love’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Trap out the Submarine’ and ‘Dumebi’.

Last year, Chimamanda Adichie’s, ‘Americanah’, and Chinua Achebe’s ‘Things Fall Apart’, made Obama’s favourite books of 2018 list.

Both authors were the only Nigerians on the list while their famous works were mentioned alongside 26 other publications.