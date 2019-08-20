Wizkid becomes first African to hit 8 million monthly Spotify listeners

Wizkid
Wizkid

Afropop star, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has become the first African artiste to hit eight million listeners on Spotify’s monthly streams.

Spotify is an online, music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of artistes’ streams as a proportion of total songs streamed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that streaming records revealed Wizkid’s popularity on the platform on Monday.

The previous record was held by Congolese rapper and singer, Maitre Gims. He had seven million monthly listeners.

This win follows Wizkid’s recent collaboration with DJ Spinall and Tiwa Savage on ‘Dis Love’.

The singer also featured on ‘Like,’ a new single by British-Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kojo Funds.

The music star is also the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Wizkid started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

Read also: Why Nigerian firms are not benefiting from U.S.-Africa trade – Official

In 2018, he became the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre. The only other artiste who has achieved same feat in Minnesota, is Beyonce .

The ‘Sweet Love’ singer recently made Billboard entry for his collaboration with Beyonce on her ‘Lion King’-inspired album.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.