Kenyan DJ arrested after displaying gun online

A Kenyan entertainer, DJ Moh, has been arrested for publicly displaying a firearm.

The deejay was attending a fellow DJ, Kym Nickdee’s birthday party, on Tuesday, when his picture was taken.

A close look at the picture revealed that he had a gun tucked in his jean pocket.

He was arrested by the Kenyan police following a public outcry after the photos went viral.

His photo was first shared on Kenyan celebrity website, Nairobi Gossip Club.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DJ Moh was apprehended at Space Lounge where a Steyr Pistol and 174 rounds of ammunition were seized.

The DJ is now in police custody pending further investigations.

‘Not the first time’

This is not the first time a Kenyan celebrity would show off his gun in public.

In July, a leaked video of popular Kenyan singer, Willy Paul, threatening to pull out his gun on a person made the rounds on social media.

DJ Moh, whose real name is Nicholas Mugo Mwangi is known for his prowess in playing reggae and dancehall music as well as for being a biker.

He operates at popular nightclubs in Nairobi.