Top Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat, killed in bike accident

A top Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat, has died following a traffic accident, Cote d’ Ivoire’s official state broadcaster, RTI, is reporting.

The 33-year-old, who was the champion of the coupé-décalé sound, died early on Monday.

The deceased was admitted to a hospital in Abidjan, with a fractured skull after his motorcycle collided with a car on Sunday.

The singer, who was featured in Nigerian singer, J Martins 2013 hit, ‘Touching Body,’ was also known for his love of motorcycles.

He also featured them in his most recent hit, ‘Moto Moto’, that was released in May.

The song has been viewed four million times on YouTube.

Ivory Coast Culture Minister, Maurice Bandaman, also expressed his condolences in a statement and said a tribute would be organised to honour the late musician.

Fellow artists have also been sharing their condolences, including Nigerian star Davido and fellow Ivorian rapper Kaaris.

The undisputed king of the “coupé-décalé”, DJ Arafat, real name Ange Didier Huon, was one of the most popular Francophone artists.

He was also the first Ivorian musician to obtain 1 million views on Youtube in less than a day, with his song ‘Moto Moto’.

