Naira Marley drops controversial ‘Soapy’ video

Related News

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola (popularly known as Naira Marley), has dropped the video of his controversial song, ‘Soapy’.

Naira Marley featured his ‘incarcerated brothers’, Rahman Jago, Zlatan and Guccy Branch, in the 2:55 minute-long video, which was set in a prison.

For the video, the singers recreated their viral mugshot taken during their detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in May.

‘Soapy’ is a juvenile song and dance move about masturbation which also calls for the act to be simulated in public.

The track has received widespread criticism on social media since it was released in June. Fans were critical of the explicit content of the single which glorifies lewd sexual acts, while others found it danceable.

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy Ameh, slammed the singer for releasing the controversial song shortly after his release from prison.

Advertisement

She said, “I am sorry; I can’t take this. In the history of Nigerian dance, I have never seen a more disgusting, immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. I am really disappointed. As dancers, we should speak for what is right. We shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trending especially when it is not even censored from kids. It is even offensive to an adult.”

Another singer, Lamboginny, also bashed Naira Marley for introducing a dance style that denotes the act of masturbation after his release.

The singer ignored his critics, saying he picked up the ‘Soapy’ dance while in EFCC custody.

Read also:

Despite his controversies, the 30-year-old enjoys an impressive and varied music career and has even landed a Nollywood debut in a new movie titled, ‘The Enemy I know’.

The father-of-four even got a new movie, ‘Iyawo Naira Marley’ named after him despite being behind bars for over three weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC for alleged internet fraud.

Advertisement

The musician is popular among young Nigerians, but his music has been condemned by many for glorifying internet fraud.

You can watch the ‘Soapy’ video below