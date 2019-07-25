Davido named richest African entertainer on 2019 ‘Instagram Rich List’

Pop star, David Adeleke, (Davido).
Nigerian music star, Davido, has emerged the richest African entertainer on the 2019 ‘Instagram Rich List’.

The Instagram Rich List which is compiled by Instagram scheduling platform, Hopper HQ, looks at how much a user can charge for a single Instagram post.

The findings are based on internal Hopper HQ data, influencer rate cards and public information.

Davido occupies the 38th position on the global rating.

Other Nigerian entertainers on the list include Funke Akindele -Bello, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

Davido also ranks higher than some top American stars like professional wrestler Rbonda Rousey, American internet sensation, Logan Paul and internationally acclaimed tennis star Serena Williams.

The singer, who currently has 11.8 million Instagram followers, has his post valued at $74,000 about N26.7 million per post.

The 26-year-old musician who is very active on Instagram regularly shares information about his newly released singles, tours/shows around the world and newly signed artists on the platform.

HopperHQ also released a subsidiary Instagram Influencer Rich List, which saw former Vine star Eleanora ‘Lele’ Pons take the top slot with $144,000 per post, beauty guru Huda Kattan with $91,300.

Other big names like Cameron Dallas, Sommer Ray and Zach King make between $82,900 and $86,600 per post.

Other names on the Rich List were similar to the names on the 2018 list, including footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with $975,000 as well as many of Jenner’s sisters.

Kim Kardashian came in at fourth place with $910,000, while her other siblings were slightly lower down the list with Kendall at 13th with $611,000 and Khloe Kardashian with $598,000.

Check out the top 10 celebrities on the list below:

Kylie Jenner – $1,266,000 per post

Ariana Grande – $996,000 per post

Cristiano Ronaldo – $976,000 per post

Kim Kardashian – $910,000 per post

Selena Gomez – $886,000 per post

Dwayne Johnson – $882,000 per post

Beyonce Knowles – $785,000 per post

Taylor Swift – $748,000 per post

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior – $722,000

Justin Bieber – $722,000

