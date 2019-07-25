How I welcomed triplets after 25 years of childlessness- Yinka Ayefele

Related News

Nigerian gospel music star, Yinka Ayefele, has revealed that he was childless for 25 years before he welcomed triplets in June.

The 51-year-old artiste spoke at an annual gospel programme organised by Love of Christ Generation Church C&S London tagged ‘The Comforter.’

The event which held on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, was spearheaded by the church’s founder, Esther Ajayi.

The latter, who is popularly called ‘Iya Adura,’ is famed for giving veteran actors, Baba Suwe and Alabi Yellow, N10 million lifeline each which aided their recent medical treatments.

Narrating his experience at the gathering, Ayefele, who was also billed to perform at the event, revealed that ‘Iya Adura’ had long prophesied that he would welcome his own children soon.

He said, “I met Iya Adura in 2018 in London. She told me that if I believe all things are possible. I have never had a child and I don’t have a child anywhere. I have been married for 25 years.

“In 2018, I went to Clapham, London, and she took me to a room and told me about great testimonies in her life. Initially, I just considered those testimonies as one of those things men of God said. She told me that God said I would have my children. That there is nothing God cannot do. I believed her and I can tell you that I am a testimony today. I am proudly ‘the first Nigerian artiste to have triplets’.”

The church shared a video of the singer’s testimony on its official Instagram page on Wednesday.

This is the first time the singer would be sharing such information in public.

Expectedly, Ayefele’s statement came as a surprise to his fans because for years he was believed that have fathered three sons.

The charismatic musician and his wife welcomed triplets, two boys and a girl in a hospital in Maryland, U.S.

The ‘Tungba’ gospel crooner, who had always kept his personal life private, shared a video of the newborn babies on Instagram.

The singer had denied viral reports that his wife had given birth to twins and urged his fans to ignore the reports.

Ayefele was involved in an automobile accident on December 2, 1997, which damaged his spinal cord and confined him to the wheelchair.

It is, however, still uncertain if the singer was actually married 25 years ago.

He had once noted in an interview that he wedded his wife four years after the accident.

With 22 albums to his credit, Ayefele remains one of Nigeria’s biggest gospel music sensations.