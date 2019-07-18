Domestic Violence: Pollock retracts allegation against Wizkid, says account hacked

Related News

Less than 24 hours after Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, accused the singer of domestic violence through her Instagram account, she has now said the account was compromised.

In the earlier post, Pollock, 34, who is also Wizkid’s manager, alleged that the 29-year-old singer hit her multiple times during the relationship. She also announced their split on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

But in a new twist on Thursday afternoon, Pollock claimed that her phone was hacked in the late hours of Monday.

“My Instagram account was compromised. I can guarantee that the statement was not written by my hand. I can only apologise for any confusion this may have caused. I have recovered my account,” her post read.

Against Nigerian Twittersphere’s demand that Wizkid responds to Pollock’s allegation, the singer has remained silent. The last time he also tweeted was in January.

Meanwhile, Pollock, who initially had 94,000 Instagram followers, gained 6,000 new followers since the domestic violence allegations were made on Wednesday.

Wizkid’s relationship with Pollock began on professional terms before the arrival of their child. This caused rifts between the mothers of his children.

Her brand consultancy business has enabled her work with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, as well as American singers, Chris Brown and Pia Mia.

In May 2018, the relationship between the mothers of Wizkid’s second and third children reached an all-time low.

They were both caught in a social media rift after Pollock praised Wizkid for being such an amazing father.

Wizkid has three children with three different women. He fathered a son, Zion, with Pollock in November 2017.

Little Zion is the third son the singer would father in six years.

The singer also welcomed a son, Boluwatife, with his then teenage girlfriend, Oluwanishola Ogudu, five years ago.