Fans slam Davido for liking Wizkid’s baby mama post

Fans of Pop singer, Wizkid, have slammed Davido, for liking a post made by Wizkid’s estranged baby mama, Jada Pollock.

Jada, who is popularly known as Wizkid’s international manager and the mother of his third child, on Monday, accused him of domestic violence.

Jada, who heads her consulting business firm, made the allegations a day after fans celebrated Wizkid’s 29th birthday, announcing their split.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she alleged that the singer hit her multiple times during their relationship.

Davido, however, incurred the wrath of Wizkid’s fans after he liked Jada’s post and some comments berating Wizkid on social media.

His action has led to a debate on Nigerian Twittersphere and reignited the prolonged musical rivalry between the two pop stars.

Wizkid is yet to react to Jada’s allegations.

Check out some Twitter reactions below

Peep Davido liking a post that berates Wizkid And Jada on instagram. This is terrible. Why does Davido support anything that’s bad about Wiz all the time? It’s shameful pic.twitter.com/cpoRYj9nPp — ibboloto (@ibboloto) July 17, 2019

Wow wow wow wow

Liked by davido?

Wonderfull u know🤣🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/0X64229U0m — /\/\|)👑 (@mistaMD01) July 17, 2019

You see why I hate this insecure turtle ninja frog called Davido. As soon a the news broke, he ran to Jada P’s page and started liking comments berating Wizkid. God this boy will never have sense pic.twitter.com/DZ2ckU26gJ — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) July 17, 2019

Wizkid is beating JADA, but what you are concerned about is that davido like a comment.

Are your brain cells not dead? — abundance🎖 (@adgidziA) July 17, 2019

Wizkid beat someone up… You people are bashing Davido Tacha abused a fellow housemate… You people are mentioning Cee C This Naija Twitter needs cleansing. So many pained I sì visuals on this street. #BBNaija — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) July 17, 2019