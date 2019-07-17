Fans slam Davido for liking Wizkid’s baby mama post

David Adeleke A.K.A Davido
David Adeleke A.K.A Davido (Photo Credit: Pulse)

Fans of Pop singer, Wizkid, have slammed Davido, for liking a post made by Wizkid’s estranged baby mama, Jada Pollock.

Jada, who is popularly known as Wizkid’s international manager and the mother of his third child, on Monday, accused him of domestic violence.

Jada, who heads her consulting business firm, made the allegations a day after fans celebrated Wizkid’s 29th birthday, announcing their split.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she alleged that the singer hit her multiple times during their relationship.

Davido, however, incurred the wrath of Wizkid’s fans after he liked Jada’s post and some comments berating Wizkid on social media.

His action has led to a debate on Nigerian Twittersphere and reignited the prolonged musical rivalry between the two pop stars.

Wizkid is yet to react to Jada’s allegations.

Check out some Twitter reactions below

