R. Kelly arrested on sex crimes charges

R Kelly
R Kelly

American authorities have arrested R. Kelly and slammed 13 counts of sex crimes and obstruction of justice on him, media reports said.

The Associated Press reported that the famous R&B singer was taken into custody at about 7:00 p.m. local time in Chicago. He had previously been facing charges of sexual abuse by state authorities in Illinois.

Joseph Fitzpatrick, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office, said R. Kelly was arrested after being indicted on Thursday in a federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Mr Fitzpatrick said according to the AP, adding that further details would be released Friday.

The arrest came a few months after R. Kelly, 52, was charged in February on 10 counts of sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail. It was not immediately clear when he would be arraigned in court for the latest charges.

