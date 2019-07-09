Veteran Rapper Biglo down with kidney ailment; seeks assistance

Related News

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Lotanna Udezue, popularly known as ‘Biglo’, is down with a kidney ailment.

The rapper is currently undergoing dialysis at a nursing home in California, U.S. and is trying to raise funds on a Gofundme account.

Biglo shot into limelight in 2004 with the hit ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

Although the track earned him a Hip Hop World Award for Best Rap Collabo, the chubby rapper, however, went underground after the buzz died down.

His cousin, Zuby Udezue, who opened a GoFundMe account on his behalf said the ailment was diagnosed in July 2018.

He also added that Biglo has been undergoing dialysis three times weekly since January.

Mr. Udezue, who is a UK-based rapper, added that he has also undergone three surgeries and is trying to raise £50,000; about N23 million. As at press time, about £4,830 has been raised.

He wrote, “This health condition has turned his life upside down. As a result, he has lost his job, his house, his car, and his medical insurance. He is in dire straits and urgently needs our help.

Biglo

“Please help raise money for his medical needs and living costs. All funds raised will help to cover the costs of his outstanding medical bills, ongoing treatment, food, accommodation, and other expenses, as we explore options of a life-saving kidney transplant. If you work in the medical field or media and can help in any other way, please get in touch with me directly.”

Some of Biglo’s contemporaries include Ruggedman, Durella, Styl-Plus, 2Shotz, and W4.