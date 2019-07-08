Police cancel Naira Marley’s show in Dublin due to gang violence

Related News

A Dublin concert being headlined by controversial musician, Naira Marley, was shut down by Irish police officers in the early hours of Sunday.

Dublin Live reports that the gig was shut down by the police after a gang of youth were spotted fleeing the scene of the concert.

The incident occurred before Naira Marley took to the stage to perform.

A police spokesperson said, “Gardai are investigating an incident where a large number of male youth congregated outside a premise on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1 am on 7 July 2019.

A witness, Samuel Naija who writes for Date360.net, told Dublin Live that the police arrived on the scene and “drove everyone out” before shutting down the show which started around 10:30 pm.

“A number of offensive weapons were located after the youth departed and were seized by Gardaí.

“One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence. Investigations are ongoing.”

Naira Marley is reported to be currently on a mini-European tour.

“People were waiting for the artist to perform when all of a sudden, Gardai came to the venue, drove everyone out and shut it down.

“One onlooker passing by the area this morning told Dublin Live that it was sealed off by Gardai, who were carrying out an investigation.

In a statement, the police service of the Republic of Ireland also called Gardai, confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson said, “Gardai are investigating an incident where a large number of male youths congregated outside a premise on Adam Court, Dublin 2 at approximately 1 am on 7 July 2019.

“A number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized by Gardaí. One male in his early 20s was arrested and was charged in relation to this offence. Investigations are ongoing.”

The 28 year old singer is clearly not a stranger to controversies.

Aside from his infamous arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged advance fee fraud and cybercrime, Naira Marley has also run-ins with the police in the UK.

In a report published by London news website, Newsshopper on the June 11, 2014, Naira Marley, alongside four men, were declared wanted by Lewisham Police for crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault on a night bus.

Indeed, the singer once noted in an interview that he was arrested 150 times in England.