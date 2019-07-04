Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia’s cultural festival

Related News

U.S. rapper, Onika Tanya Maraj, better known as Nicki Minaj, is set to perform at the Saudi Arabia Jedda season cultural festival scheduled for July 18. She will perform alongside a British musician, Liam Payne and American DJ, Steve Aoki.

Announcing the performing artistes, the twitter handle of the organiser on Tuesday @Jed_Season displayed the picture of the other performing acts except Nicki Minaj’s.

Minaj, who is known for her lewd lyrics and raunchy music videos, will be perfoming in the conservative Islamic nation.

The country is also the destination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, and Medina’s Masjid an-Nabawi, burial site of the Prophet Muhammad.

The country, known for strict Islamic laws, has become more open and is reviewing some laws. It has removed the 35-year theatre ban and also given women the right to drive.

Saudi Arabia is yet to grant tourists visas but has promised a quick electronic visa to visitors for the event.

The event, which has generated the good and ugly comments from the Saudi nationals will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city and will be alcohol and drugs free in accordance to the laws of the country.

The headline act will be televised on MTV.

However, many of Minaj’s fans have taken to the social media to share their thoughts.

@bderocracy

Saudi Arabia hosting a Nicki Minaj concert while still requiring Saudi women to wear abayas and or some variation of the veil seems like a big “hmm yeah okay, hmm k”

@FakhuusHashim

Saudi Arabia bombs Yemen into oblivion, over 100,000 casualties, millions of children starving to death..

Muslim Twitter: ………

Nicki Minaj to perform in Saudi Arabia (Most likely Jeddah) Muslim Twitter: Innalillahi the end is near..

@Incantava

You’re telling me that nicki minaj will be opening the jeddah summer festival in Saudi Arabia?? Djdjdjdjdjdj i can’t believe this

@moslem_mogahed8

My sister nicki

don’t go to sing in jeddah

in the land named saudi arabia

criminal prince ibn salman

want to use you

to war islam and moslems

and still kill innocents

he say lie he defend women

he is lier

try to deceive women everywhere

god end this criminal prince

RichardHall

Kinda get the feeling that Saudi officials haven’t done the due diligence on Nicki Minaj’s back catalogue