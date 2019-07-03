Dancer, Kaffy, berates Naira Marley’s masturbation dance style, Soapy

Related News

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Shafau, better known as Kaffy, has condemned the dance step, Soapy, popularised by Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, who is alleged to have been involved in internet fraud and money laundering by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Guinness world record holder in dance described the style as “offensive” and immoral.

The dance step, which is done by imitating the act of masturbation, was demonstrated in a video posted by the musician who was recently granted bail after been alleged to have been involved in advance fee fraud and internet related offences.

Reacting to the dance step, however, Kaffy, via her Instagram handle, said “I am sorry; I can’t take this. I have never seen a more disgusting, immoral dance like the so-called Soapy. It should never be encouraged. I am really disappointed.

“As dancers we should speak for what is right. We shouldn’t encourage this for the sake of trending, especially when it is not even censored from kids. To an adult, it is even offensive. Rubbish!”

Naira Marley, known for his single, ‘Issa Goal,’ was arrested following an early morning raid by EFCC at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kaffi’s condemnation has received support from her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Don Flexx

“I totally concur with you, the signatory dance illustration is immorally disheartening and improper for commercial viewership and yet alone not safe for young viewership as well,”

@chief_femibranch

“Well said Sis. Very soon, kids will start dancing it and then what? And some so-called celebs too are doing it and posting on their IG! Shame!!!”

@officiallolo1

“I loved you before I love you more now .. is it that we do not want this generation to thrive? why would we just destroy common sense.”