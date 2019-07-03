Yemi Alade hits one million YouTube subscribers

Yemi alade: Female African artist
Yemi alade: Female African artist

Music diva, Yemi Alade, may have become the first female African artist to hit one million subscribers on video streaming platform, YouTube.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this feat comes months after Yemi became the second Nigerian artist to hit a hundred million views on YouTube for the song, ‘Johnny’.

The ‘Oh My Gosh’ singer took to her Instagram page @yemialade to announce the feat and reflect on her musical journey of six years.

She wrote, “God is the GREATEST, started this journey six years ago. Thanks to everyone streaming/watching my videos and music. God bless us all.”

With this feat, Yemi joins other entertainers who have over one million subscribers, including the defunct P-Square (1.2 million), Davido (1.5 million) and Diamond Platnumz (2.1 million).

Her debut studio album ‘King of Queens’ was released on October 2, 2014, by Effyzzie Music Group.

Yemi collaborated with producers such as Selebobo, Sizzle Pro, Shady Bizniz, Philkeyz, Young D, GospelOnDeBeatz, DIL, OJB Jezreel, Mr Chidoo, Fliptyce, EL Mcee and Beat Nation.

The album was preceded by three singles: “Johnny”, “Tangerine” and “Kissing”. It features guest appearances and skits from Bovi, R2Bees, Phyno, Chidinma, DIL, Selebobo and Diamond Platnumz.

She has performed around the world and shared the stage and songs with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Shina Peters, Wizkid, Becca, M.I, Waje and others.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.