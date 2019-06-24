Mavin’s new signee Rema, sets Apple Music record

Rema, Don Jazzy's latest signee. [Photo credit is Don Jazzy]
Mavin Record’s newest signee, Rema, has made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 18-year-old also set records on the TRAP charts with songs off his eponymous Extended Play (EP), ‘Rema’.

The songs are ‘Boulevard’, ‘American Love’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Trap out the Submarine’ and ‘Dumebi’.

Rema excitedly shared the news on twitter and instagram @heisrema. He said, “1 kid. Number 1&2 album on @applemusic. 5 songs on the top 100 chart. Number 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9 including 4 trap songs.

“This has never happened in the history of the Nigerian music industry. Check the statistics, no cap.”

On instragam, he wrote, “I feel glad seeing ‘TRAP’ records up the Nigerian charts, the first of its kind and I’m proud to be part of it.

“It’s a new beginning and I’m ready to fight to the end to solidify this movement! Thank you for accepting my sound, God bless you all,” he said.

Rema is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afro beats singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist and a model currently signed by both Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records and D’Prince’s Jonzing World.

NAN reports that he was discovered by D’Prince in Benin City who said he saw “star value” in the young singer.

Rema’s prominent singles ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’ are currently topping charts around the country.

(NAN)

