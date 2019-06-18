Adewale Ayuba explains why up-and-coming musicians prefer Afro, Hip-hop to Fuji

Shina Peters, Osupa, Ayuba, others thrill Lagos fans
File Photo of Adewale Ayuba performing at an event in Lagos

Veteran Fuji musician, Adewale Ayuba, says most up-and -coming musicians are not embracing Fuji music due to its huge financial involvement in its production.

Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that most budding artists preferred to groom their musical talents along such genres as hip-hop and Afro music.

He said that this was because embracing hip-hop would require minimal amount of money for production.

The veteran said Fuji music required organising musical bands that the leader must pay after each show or public engagement.

Ayuba added that the owner of the band must also buy different musical instruments for the band boys to perform during engagements and rehearsals.

According to him, having a handful of up-and-coming musicians interested in Fuji music is a sad development because Fuji is indigenous to Nigeria.

He said, “We must not jettison ours for the foreign music.

“We have many up-and-coming artistes who are ready to embrace Fuji music but when they realise the financial commitment involved, they run to embrace Afro, hip-hop, rhymes and blues.

“I am not happy with this development because I believe we are supposed to promote everything that is ours as a nation.

“Fuji is our music but Afro, hip-hop, Rhymes and blues are not,” he said.

Ayuba also said that the activities of pirates had worsened the entire situation making musicians to become more discouraged.

He said that the few musicians who embraced Fuji had spent hugely to promote their genre but their efforts were being sabotaged by pirates.

The musician urged the federal government to give stringent sanctions against pirates in order to curb their activities and ensure musicians get good returns on their investments.

He said life imprisonment should be the appropriate sanction for pirates.

“I am appealing to the federal government to sanction pirates by making them serve life imprisonment after prosecution.

“When we have one or two pirates sentenced to life imprisonment, others in the business will abandon the illegal activity.

“Pirates have made life difficult for everyone in the entertainment industry; government must wade in quickly.

“Many artistes have developed some health problems due to the activities of pirates,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.