Naira Marley meets bail conditions, regains freedom

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Naira Marley]

Embattled singer, Azeez Fashola, (Naira Marley), who has been remanded in prison custody for over a month, has finally regained freedom.

The 30-year-old singer perfected his bail conditions at exactly 4.20 p.m. at the Ikoyi High Court in Lagos on Friday.

The musician was received by his mom, manager, associates and teeming fans.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted Naira Marley bail for N2 million and two sureties on May 10.

Mr Oweibo had said that one of the sureties must be on Grade Level 10 in the federal or state employment.

He also said the other surety must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify the bail terms and adjourned the case until October 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

But Naira Marley’s team had a hard time getting the sureties and meeting the bail conditions.

During his incarceration, the singer’s controversial song, ’Am I a Yahoo Boy’ garnered over three million views on YouTube.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Naira Marley was arrested by the EFCC, for alleged internet fraud.

He was charged with 11 counts of violating the Cyber Crimes Act of 2015.

The musician is popular among young Nigerians, but his music has been condemned by many for glorifying internet fraud.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.