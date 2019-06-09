Falz stages concert in Lagos

Related News

Multi-talented entertainer, Falz, held the second edition of his headline concert, The Falz Experience, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Celebrities at the event included comedian Basketmouth, media personality IK Osakioduwa, Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Adekunle Gold and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre.

The concert also featured performances from musicians like Simi, YCee, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Dice Ailes, Skiibi, and Ice Prince.

It was interesting to note that unlike other major Nigerian music concerts which kick off very late in the night, to the surprise of many, Falz’s concert began at exactly 8 p.m.

Tagged the Falz Experience, the lawyer-turned-rapper said the idea behind the concert was to bring together all the facets of his entertainment career for the benefit of his fans.

“Some people are used to seeing my comedy skits on social media. Others are familiar with my music, while those from way back know me as a lawyer. There are those who are familiar with my multiple personalities and career. My concert incorporates the different elements of my art, with support from the many colleagues I have collaborated with,” he said.

The cinematic music concert was produced by Livespot 360 renowned for ground-breaking and out-of-town concepts, and Falz’s record label, Bahd Guys Entertainment.

Check out a few highpoints from the sold-out concert below:

The crowd went wild when popular actors, Timini Egbuson, Enyinnaya Nwigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Tobi and Ayoola Ayolola joined Falz on stage to perform his popular hit song, ‘Sweet Boy’.

The rapper had requested the presence of ‘sweet boys’ on stage in anticipation of a performance of his song of the same name.

Basketmouth and wife, Elsie, IK and wife, Olohije, and Funke Akindele and JJC, also pulled off a comedy skit to the delight of the audience.

Falz’s hilarious striptease

Falz performed a striptease on a seemingly shocked dancer who was eventually swapped out for award-winning veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale.

The performance had everyone on their feet as Sola owned the crowd.

Falz and Simi reunite on stage

Falz brought his one-time rumoured girlfriend and popular singer, Simi, onstage during one of his performances.

They performed their hit song ‘Soldier’ and just before they could perform another song, Falz asked Simi to share the ‘big news’ with her fans.

Falz and Simi

Responding to Falz’s request, Simi asked Falz and other ‘womb-watchers’ to mind their business.

Check out other fun photos from the event below: